D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $197,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Coupang by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPNG opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -335.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

