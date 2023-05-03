D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $223,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 410.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.