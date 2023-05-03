D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $223,000 in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

