D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $225,000 in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 206,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NorthWestern Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.