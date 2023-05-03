D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $226,000 in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avista by 377.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avista Price Performance

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

AVA stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

