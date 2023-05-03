D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $226,000 in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avista Price Performance
NYSE AVA opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.
Avista Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Avista Profile
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
