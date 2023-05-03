D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $226,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,355 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

