D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $227,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

