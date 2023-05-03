D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $239,000 in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.67. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

