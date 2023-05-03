D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $241,000 in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 100,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

