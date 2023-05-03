D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $263,000 in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

JIG stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $59.18.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

