D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 186,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,475,000 after acquiring an additional 175,566 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,820,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after acquiring an additional 93,346 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.