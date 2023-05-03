D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $46,430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,446,000 after buying an additional 989,573 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,170,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,424,000 after buying an additional 920,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,179,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,589,000 after buying an additional 618,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,092.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

