D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.77. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Encore Wire

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

