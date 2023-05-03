D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 56.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $85,986.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,445.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,012,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $85,986.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,868 shares of company stock worth $1,682,074. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Outset Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

