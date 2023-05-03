D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JHG opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

