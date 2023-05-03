D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

