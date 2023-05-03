D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GWRE opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
