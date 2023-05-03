D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

LTH stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

