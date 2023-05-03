D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $305.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

