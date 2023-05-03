D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in RLI by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.