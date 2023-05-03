D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,248,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3 %
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
