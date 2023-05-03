D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.80 and a beta of 1.35. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

