D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $223,829,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $83,857,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

