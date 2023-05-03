D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Crane Stock Down 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.