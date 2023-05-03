D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 1,949 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

