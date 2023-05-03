D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 3,297 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOLF opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

