D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 3,800 NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 46.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also

