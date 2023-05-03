D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 4,675 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CMC opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $58.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
