D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 5,607 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $632.62.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

