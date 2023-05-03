D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 6,982 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

Brookfield Stock Performance

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BN opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

