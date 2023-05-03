D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 720 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $303.00 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.75.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
