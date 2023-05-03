D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $154.69 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

