D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

