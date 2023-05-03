D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

NYSE:UNM opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

