D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 11,442 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 105,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 831,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMD opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

