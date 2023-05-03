D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,150 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Calix were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Calix stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also

