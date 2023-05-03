D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,451 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

