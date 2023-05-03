D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 158 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

