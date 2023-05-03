D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,663 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.23.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
