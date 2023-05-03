D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 17,394 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NUV opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
