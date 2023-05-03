D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 22,350 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

