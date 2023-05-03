D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,824 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE KYN opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

