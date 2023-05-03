D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 335 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 158.33%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

