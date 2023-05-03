D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 500 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,100,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.3 %
STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $53.53.
STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on STM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
