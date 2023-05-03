D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 610 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in STERIS by 2,254.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 795,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after acquiring an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $73,729,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 586.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 333,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.38.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.