D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 613 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

