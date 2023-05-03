D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,164 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 4.2 %

RYAM opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 3.12.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

