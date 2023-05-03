D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 700 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Navient were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Sherborne Investors Management LP bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $484,452,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 55,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 10.99. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.34.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

