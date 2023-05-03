D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 700 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Navient were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Navient by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

